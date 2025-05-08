The Royals: Does Ishaan Khatter have a complex with elder brother Shahid Kapoor's career? Here's what he has to say

In the lead-up to the release of The Royals, Ishaan Khatter has opened up about a topic that has often followed him , : his comparison with his half-brother and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. While both actors have carved their own paths in the film industry, Ishaan says he doesn’t feel overshadowed or complexed by Shahid’s fame.

During a conversation with Times Now for the upcoming Netflix series The Royals, Ishaan addressed the long-standing question. Contrary to popular belief, the actor clarified that he holds no negative feelings when compared to his older brother. “I don't have any complexes if people compare me to my brother,” he said, adding, “It's natural because we are brothers and he started 15 years before.”

Describing Shahid as a “bona fide star and a bona fide artist,” Ishaan shared that he’s grown up admiring him. “I have grown up loving and idolising him,” he said, showing deep respect and affection for Shahid’s journey and work.

Ishaan also emphasized that he sees himself as an individual artist with a distinct identity. While he understands that some mannerisms or gestures may resemble his brother’s, he doesn’t overthink it. According to him, it’s only natural for siblings to have overlapping traits, especially when one has been a source of inspiration.

“I have always been my own person and my own artist, and he respects that and I respect that,” Ishaan said, acknowledging the mutual understanding between the brothers. He further added that he doesn’t try to separate himself deliberately from Shahid’s influence. “Otherwise, I wouldn't be truthfully expressing myself,” he explained.

The Royals, set to premiere on Netflix on May 9, features Ishaan Khatter alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The series follows Sophia (Bhumi), a fearless entrepreneur, and Prince Aviraaj (Ishaan), who’s tied to a royal legacy. Their worlds collide in a fiery romance, blending ambition, status, and desire.

