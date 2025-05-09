Watch: So Ji Sub's Mercy for None confirms OTT release date with action-packed teaser and poster drop; know when to watch on Netflix

Good news for action thriller fans! So Ji Sub's Mercy for None is set to drop in just a month. Netflix made the announcement on May 9 through the release of a high-octane teaser and an intense poster, featuring the protagonist. It gives us a glimpse of his resolute quest for revenge as he holds the baton of crime once again for a personal cause. The poster and teaser heightened the already built-up anticipation for its release.

Mercy for None is a revenge story of a former gangster, Nam Gi Jun, played by So Ji Sub, who is bound to return to the dark underworld, due to the mysterious death of his younger brother, Nam Gi Seok (guest role by Love Scout's Lee Jun Hyuk). In the teaser of the Netflix series, Nam Gi Jun is seen seeking answer to an important question, which might be the basis of the central theme of the story– revenge. He asks his former gang members "Do you remember the promise we made 11 years ago?"

It might be the promise to leave Nam Gi Jun alone and be supportive to his brother after he parts ways with the gangsters. After being shaken by the death of Nam Go Seok, who is suspected to be murdered by the gang members themselves, his elder brother goes into a frenzy. To know how far he will go to find the truth behind the mysterious death, catch the 8-episode drama on Netflix on June 6. The poster also features a scene that we see in the teaser– Nam Gi Jun standing tall after single-handedly taking down a group or goons.

Nam Gi Jun's poignant backstory is sure to leave the viewers emotional. In order to leave the world of crime, he goes as far as to cut his own Achilles tendon, which makes him incapable of performing criminal tasks. After he walks away from the scene, his younger brother Nam Go Seok, who was the second-most competent member of the gang, rises through the ranks. He becomes the executive director of the organization and leads it to significant profits until his untimely demise.

