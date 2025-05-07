Padakkalam: Plot, cast, runtime, certification, and more; everything to know about supernatural comedy entertainer

Padakkalam, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sharaf U Dheen, is slated to release on May 8, 2025. Ahead of its release, the movie has undergone certification by the CBFC, with more details now revealed.

According to the CBFC, the film was certified on May 6, 2025, with a U rating. The film’s plot focuses on Ranjith, a teacher who uses a Ludo game to take control of another teacher named Shaji.

As Shaji is set to be appointed as HOD at the college, Ranjith uses supernatural powers to sabotage the appointment. However, a student named Jithin, along with his group of comic geek friends, uncovers the truth. This discovery leads Ranjith to retaliate against them as well.

How their adventure unfolds and reaches its conclusion forms the crux of the movie.

Padakkalam has a total runtime of 124.31 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 4 minutes. With Suraj and Sharaf U Dheen in the leading roles, the film features an ensemble cast including Sandeep Pradeep, Niranjana Anoop, Saaf Boi, Pooja Mohanraj, Arun Pradeep, Ishan Shoukath, Vijay Babu, and more in key roles.

The film is directed by Manu Swaraj and co-produced by Vijay Babu under the banner of Friday Film House. Padakkalam features musical tracks and a score composed by Rajesh Murugesan (of Premam fame), with Anu Moothedath handling cinematography and Nidhin Raj Arol taking charge of editing.

See the trailer:

On Suraj Venjaramoodu’s film front, the actor was last seen in a co-lead role in the film Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 starring Chiyaan Vikram. The movie, directed by SU Arun Kumar, is a Tamil-language neo-noir action film with Suraj playing the antagonist.

The actor’s debut venture in Tamil cinema follows the tale of Kaali, a provision store owner who was once a henchman to an influential family. However, when a crisis looms over them, he is once again called upon, despite having distanced himself from violence.

Apart from Chiyaan Vikram and Suraj, Veera Dheera Sooran also features SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, and others in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

