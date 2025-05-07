HIT 3 vs Retro Box Office Comparison First 6 Days: Nani's A-rated crime thriller performs better than Suriya starrer

Released on May 1st during International Workers' Day, HIT: The Third Case and Retro have completed six days of release. While the Telugu movie starring Nani is witnessing a solid theatrical run, the Tamil movie led by Suriya couldn't maintain the required momentum. Here's a look at the 6-day box office comparison between HIT 3 and Retro.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 maintained a lead over Suriya's Retro at the Indian box office. The movie has collected Rs 65 crore in its 6 days of release, while Retro could post a total of Rs 58 crore in India. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial performed slightly better in overseas markets and registered a cume of USD 2.90 million (Rs 24 crore) in the past 6 days. In contrast, HIT 3 has grossed around USD 2.75 million (Rs 23 crore).

On the worldwide front, Nani starrer established a lead of Rs 6 crore as the movie grossed a total cume of Rs 88 crore against Retro's Rs 82 crore gross. Looking at the box office trends of both releases, HIT: The Third Case will end up being a big success, while Retro will wrap up its theatrical run on a disappointing note.

Particulars HIT 3 Retro India Gross Rs 65 crore Rs 58 crore Overseas Gross Rs 23 crore Rs 24 crore Worldwide Gross Rs 88 crore Rs 82 crore

HIT 3 and Retro in cinemas

HIT: The Third Case and Retro are playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

