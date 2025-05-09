Will Romeo Beckham’s Public Post Deepen His Rift With Brother Brooklyn? Here’s What You Need To Know

Romeo Beckham may have sent a quiet but pointed message amid the Beckham family drama. On May 8, the 22-year-old shared a photo from David Beckham’s 50th birthday party, posing happily alongside his father and younger brother Cruz. Notably missing from the event—and the picture—was eldest brother Brooklyn Beckham.

Romeo captioned the post with a simple white heart emoji, but the timing and company spoke volumes. Brooklyn, 26, was absent from the family gathering on May 3, reportedly due to tension within the family. According to insiders, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz had requested a separate meeting with David Beckham, which both David and Victoria declined. They preferred to celebrate as a united family without making special accommodations.

The root of the conflict seems to be a growing distance between Brooklyn and the rest of the family, particularly surrounding Romeo’s relationship with his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. Sources suggest that Brooklyn wanted to avoid any interaction with Turnbull, adding strain to the situation. Meanwhile, Victoria and David were focused on hosting a celebration that included all their children equally, including Romeo, Cruz, and 13-year-old Harper.

Tension has reportedly been simmering since before Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in 2022. A second source revealed that Victoria and Nicola never fully resolved their differences, which continues to affect the entire family dynamic. Brooklyn is said to be struggling and pulling away, while firmly siding with his wife. Nicola, described as outspoken and fiercely protective, has only heightened the divide by consistently defending Brooklyn, even if it creates more friction with his parents.

David and Victoria are reportedly frustrated by the growing distance and embarrassed by the public nature of the family rift. While they’ve made efforts to keep things civil, the couple has decided to take some space from Brooklyn for now. Victoria still hopes her children will reconnect and move forward as a family, but tensions remain high, and reconciliation seems uncertain.

