The Bold and the Beautiful May 7 Episode Recap: Did Steffy Reveal the Truth About Liam to Hope? Find Out

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Liam meeting Hope. As the latter pushes Liam to spill out the truth, he turns the subject on to Beth. He asks Hope to spend more time with Beth, and she happily agrees.

However, Hope wants to know the real reason why he is staying at Steffy’s estate. He comes up with the perfect excuse. Liam says that after the floods, Steffy invited him to stay over, and he agreed to it.

Meanwhile, at the Cliff House, Steffy is hoping that Liam reveals the truth about his health condition to Hope. She believes that Hope should know the reality, and with very little time left with Liam, she would want to prepare the latter and the girls.

Liam takes an exit from the Estate mansion and reaches back at the Cliff House. He admits to Finn and Steffy that he did not reveal anything to Hope. As the duo argues over Liam’s decision, he tells them that he has very little time to live, and this is how he is allowed to spend it.

However, feeling unsettled by the fact that Hope is not aware of the big news, Steffy goes to meet her. As she cries and gets in, Hope is worried and asks her the matter. Steffy has a brief moment of doubt about what she was going to do. But in seconds, she blurts out, “Liam is dying!”

On the other hand, Brook walks in to talk to Deacon. He could not let any other man break Hope’s heart.

After the big confession, Hope is looking at the pictures of Liam and reminiscing about their time together. At the same time, Carter breaks her chain of thought and tells her that he is coming to take her back to the Forrester.

