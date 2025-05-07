Panchayat x Gram Chikitsalay: Here’s what happens when Banrakas meets Dr Prabhat from upcoming TVF series

After successfully running three seasons of comedy drama television series, Panchayat, the makers are coming up with another show titled Gram Chikitsalay. A while ago, The Viral Fever (TVF) team dropped a surprise promo for their upcoming show featuring Banrakas, aka Bhushan, from their former sleeper hit. Check out what happens when Banrakas meets Dr. Prabhat at his clinic.

Advertisement

Much like Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay also showcases a young boy posted in a village. But this time, he came in as Dr. Prabhat (played by Amol Parashar). Ahead of the show’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the makers dropped a promotional video that showcases Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) arriving in Bhatkandi to alert villagers of the upcoming elections in Phulera.

While he makes the political announcement, he meets Phutani, who brings Banrakas to Dr. Prabhat, thinking he could be the first patient of the young and newly posted doctor. When the healthcare worker asks Banrakas about his problem, he says, “Phulera mein chunaav hai aur humko vote nhi mil raha hai. (There are elections in Phulera, and I am not getting any votes.)”

Sharing the video, the makers penned, “Bhatkandi se Phulera tak, Gram Chikitsalay ki khabar pahaunch chuki hai. #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Series, May 9.”

Watch the promotional video of Gram Chikitsalay:

Advertisement

Further on, in the clip, when the doctor inquired Banrakas, where is he hurt, the native of Phulera says, "Kandhe pe, oo pardhaan ke (On the shoulder of that village chief.)" Unimpressed by his answer, the doctor asks his assistant Phutani to check the patient's vitals, only to realize that the rats nibbled the blood pressure machine while the jackals ate the stethoscope. Even the medicines that were brought were sold by Phutani.

Upon listening to the clinic's situation, Banrakas asked if it's a clinic or a canteen. He was also quick to state that if he were the chief of Bhatkandi, he would have sent the doctor home. Further in the promo video, Banrakas addresses the audience and highlights how the doctor is finding a plot hole in the clip.

With Banrakas promoting the upcoming show, Gram Chikitsalay, the clip comes to an end. While the team hasn't confirmed the crossover between the two The Viral Fever series, it's something that can definitely be explored in the near future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gram Chikitsalay: Did Amol Parashar feel overshadowed by Vinay Pathak during shoot? Actor jokes his scenes felt ‘dull’