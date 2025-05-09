Kim Soo Hyun lodges additional criminal complaints against Kim Sae Ron's family and Garosero for defamation and stalking
Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has lodged charges against Garosero and Kim Sae Ron's family for defamation, damaging his image, and stalking.
Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, released a statement on May 9, 2025 and said that they had filed criminal complaints. The additional complaints were made against Kim Se Eui (CEO of Garosero channel).
Apart from Kim Se Eui, Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family is also included in the complaint. This comes in response to ‘baseless allegations’—including defamation, stalking, and the intentional spread of false information.
According to Kim Soo Hyun's agency, the accusations crossed a line, and they are now determined to seek justice through legal means.
- During a recent press conference, Kim Se Eui alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had a relationship with Kim Sae Ron dating back to her middle school years. He claimed the pair engaged in a sexual relationship while she was still a minor. These statements were presented as facts as per GOLDMEDALIST.
- In a more outrageous twist, Kim Se Eui detailed an alleged attempted murder plot. He accused Kim Soo Hyun’s side of hiring killers from Korea and China to attack a whistleblower in the U.S., supposedly being investigated by the FBI. However, no credible proof of such a case exists, and the story was immediately called out for its absurdity.
- The YouTuber went further, accusing lawyers from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency of threatening a tenant couple while looking for the informant. Claims included surveillance, coercion, and phone recordings allegedly in FBI possession. None of these claims were backed by legal documentation or credible testimony.
- GOLDMEDALIST issued a firm rebuttal, labeling all accusations as deliberate fabrications meant to incite public outrage and destroy Kim Soo Hyun’s image. The agency emphasized that manipulated images and audio clips were used to support false narratives. They confirmed that Kim Sae Ron’s family is also accountable for defaming Kim Soo Hyun.
Kim Soo Hyun and GOLDMEDALIST have taken a firm stand against malicious rumors, signaling zero tolerance for defamation and harassment. Kim Soo Hyun’s agency previously complained to Garosero and Kim Sae Ron’s family.
But now, they have lodged another complaint based on the second press conference briefing. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and accountability is now firmly in motion.
