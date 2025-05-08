Deepika Padukone admits to actively monitoring her mental health after daughter Dua’s birth: ‘Have been very…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health issues.

Actress Deepika Padukone recently embraced motherhood after giving birth to daughter Dua with Ranveer Singh. Since then, the new mom has been focusing on motherhood and spending quality time with her little one. Now, she opened up about actively monitoring her mental health after getting pregnant and welcoming a daughter. She also expressed her gratitude for having a strong support system.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Deepika Padukone discussed the mental health challenges that often accompany pregnancy. Despite being aware of the potential impact of pregnancy and postpartum hormones on her well-being, her desire to embrace motherhood remained unwavering. But she was also aware that she would need to actively monitor it throughout her journey.

The Singham Again actress shared that she has been keeping well. Calling people around her ‘really kind and nice’, she shared that they have been checking on her. She also called herself lucky and said, “I've been very lucky to also have that support system that's more than happy and willing to step in whenever I need it.”

Deepika has dealt with mental health challenges for over a decade and has developed wellness routines to stay grounded. One of her key rituals is to consume three liters of water every single day.

Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh spilled the beans on how she keeps track of her water intake meticulously. He shared that the actress keeps a daily count of her water intake and even asks his team to track how many glasses of water she has drank in a day. The Don 3 actor added that on days when she couldn’t reach her set amount of water before bed, she ‘sit with a tray full of glasses’ to complete her target.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. In November, they revealed that they had named her Dua Padukone Singh and revealed the beautiful meaning behind her name. They wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

