3 sequin saree blouse designs inspired by Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Kapoor’s style ranges from lively classic casuals to soulful ethnic style and beyond the boundaries of trends. The diva is often seen wearing the most unique outfits, and her looks are straight out of a lifestyle magazine. Mira Kapoor, who is also looked up to for beauty and skincare inspiration, has a knack for styling sarees in the most alluring neo-ethnic forms. Her gorgeous blouses act as a catalyst in turning traditional sarees into modern sways, making her a trendsetter instead of a follower.

Mira Kapoor’s sequin saree blouse designs catalog is something that can come in handy this wedding season. Let’s take some notes so that your tailor knows what kind of diva you’re looking forward to being for the next wedding.

1. Plunging neckline blouse

Mira Kapoor’s ivory-gold sequin saree is the perfect cocktail drape every fashionista wishes to have in her wardrobe. The ivory fabric, awashed with golden column sequins, will surely make a statement. The broad border featuring intricate shell patterns in gilded silhouette is screaming glamour.

However, the highlight of her saree was her cut-dana glass beads blouse. Its tailoring was top notch with a plunging sweetheart neckline and notched hemline, giving it a princess appeal.

2. Contrast blouse

Mrs. Kapoor’s multicolor saree look was not just another outfit but a flair she curated herself, and boy, she stunned! Mira styled a multicolor glitter-infused drape that was the perfect party-night ethnic glam. The saree was trimmed with a gilded sequin border that took its glamour meter to another level.

Rajput paired a navy blue sequin-embellished bodice with the saree to keep up with the party vibe of her fit. The sleeveless blouse with a deep square scoop neckline kept it demure yet striking.

3. Halter-neckline blouse

Shahid Kapoor’s wife's ivory organza saree sums up the wedding glamour. The festive drape, tucked with floral cut-dana embellishments, exuded an ethereal charm. Her six-yard elegance boasted an intricate sequin border, trimmed with mirror adornments.

The saree could easily have been understated, but it was significantly elevated by Mira’s halter-neck blouse. The tube bodice was covered with embellished tulle fabric in a halter-neck style, decorating Kapoor’s neck like a see-through necklace.

Mira Kapoor’s neo-ethnic blouse designs are classy, modern, and graceful, making them the ultimate catalog to nail wedding looks like a fashion-forward fashionista.

