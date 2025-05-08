Sara Tendulkar styles coffee time look with Rs 1,45,011 bag, knit jacket and denim jeans

Sara Tendulkar’s effortless style and charming personality stole hearts as she was snapped stepping out of a coffee shop. When it comes to serving looks and serving fashion inspiration, she always gives her best, be it for an outing, a vacation, or daily wear. This time, enhancing her coffee-time look, the style icon stepped out in a chic tank top, denim jeans, and a jacket, paired with a luxurious shoulder bag. Here's a detailed breakdown of her look!

For her everyday style, Sara Tendulkar opted for a white tank top with a round neckline and fitted bodice, perfectly accentuating her toned physique. The basic top was elevated with a zip-up jacket featuring full sleeves and a collared neckline. Enjoying Mumbai's fresh air, the fashion icon kept the front of the jacket open for a relaxed yet stylish flair.

This jacket-and-top combination was perfectly paired with high-waisted blue denim jeans, tailored for a flattering fit and styled with a wide-leg cut, ideal for a laid-back yet fashionable vibe. Her ensemble struck the right balance between comfort and high style.

Accessorizing smartly, Sara chose to carry a Faure Le Page bag worth Rs 1,45,011. The green-colored shoulder bag was both functional and fashionable, offering ample space for essentials. As for jewelry, in true Sara fashion, she kept things minimal with elegant golden hoop earrings that stood out beautifully against her sleek ponytail.

Her skin looked flawless with a radiant base that highlighted her natural glow. She opted for understated makeup, featuring a soft blush on her cheekbones and a nude-shade lipstick, proving once again that she can make even the simplest outfit look stunning. To round off her look in comfort, she wore black flat footwear.

This everyday look is perfect for anyone who wants to blend comfort and style effortlessly. The tank top, knit jacket, and denim jeans make for a great everyday outfit, while the bag and accessories add a touch of luxe for those quick coffee catch-ups. Upgrade your style with Sara’s signature flair, and thank us later!

