Kylie Jenner pairs golden claw-hand earring with plunging neckline maxi dress and it’s HOT plus quirky
Kylie’s new look got us saying, “Good job, Kylie! You’re doing amazing, sweetie.”
Only a few hours after gracing the MET Gala blue carpet in a heart-stirring ensemble, Kylie Jenner slipped into another swoon-worthy dress, proving she is truly an unstoppable fashion diva. The style maven flew from New York City to Rome and posed against the soulful backdrop of Roman imperial architecture, delivering a Pinterest-worthy high-glam aesthetic. Her outfit and jewelry stole the show, though. Let’s dissect her look:
Stormi’s mother took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from her Roman excursion, flaunting a black bodycon dress and exuding Marilyn Monroe fashion vibes. The fashionista’s outfit was equal parts elegant and sultry, and its body-hugging silhouette wrapped Kylie’s form gracefully.
The stunning black maxi dress featured a textured silhouette with a whimsical pattern spanning the entire fabric. The intense black outfit, adorned with corded embroidery and raised floral appliqué, served surreal vibes, aligning her flair with the regal location of the photoshoot. The tailoring of her dress was top-notch, featuring a plunging scooped neckline with criss-crossed straps at the back. The body-cinching dress flared beautifully at the bottom, making Kylie’s sway absolutely mesmerizing.
Despite her breathtaking black dress, it was Kylie Jenner’s accessories that truly stole the spotlight. The beauty mogul wore quirky, mismatched earrings from the brand Schiaparelli, known for its surrealist jewelry designs. One earring featured a golden hand-shaped cuff clasping her ear. The cuff included a large black and white drop charm, and the gilded hand even flaunted a diamond ring. Her other earring resembled a golden knife sheath, accented with a large pearl at the bottom.
Proudly showing off her self-done makeup, the Kardashians star flaunted a nude glam look with soft winged eyeliner, generously blushed cheeks, highlighter, and a creamy nude lipstick accentuated by Jenner’s signature brown lip liner. She styled her hair in a sleek look, with front strands neatly pulled into a low bun.
ALSO READ: GRWM: Kylie Jenner’s hydrating face mask, makeup to iconic shoe stuck with tape for Met Gala 2025 blue carpet