Kim Soo Hyun vs Kim Sae Ron: Who are accused attackers in audio recording case? Know details of suspects

Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family held a second press conference in Seoul, accompanied by the CEO of Garosero Research Institute. New details emerged regarding a violent attack involving a New Jersey-based informant connected to Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun’s scandal.

According to Garosero, the informant is a US citizen who was brutally assaulted and stabbed nine times in the neck while on his way to work in New Jersey. The attack was reportedly carried out by two individuals. The assailants were identified during the press event as one Korean national and one Chinese national.

Who were the Attackers?

Korean attacker named Lee Han Gu was born in 1992 and is originally from Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, South Korea.

Chinese Attacker: A Chinese citizen of Korean ethnicity (Joseon-jok). The individual's name was not provided, and only limited details—such as nationality and ethnicity—were shared.

According to Kim Se Eui, both suspects arrived in the United States via JFK International Airport exactly five days before the incident. He also stated that the case is currently under the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), not the New Jersey police, implying federal-level interest and oversight in the matter.

Link to YouTuber Lee Jin Ho?

Garosero further claimed that a phone call was made between the attackers and someone allegedly associated with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho shortly before the stabbing. This detail is now a subject of further scrutiny in the ongoing murder investigation.

Response from Kim Soo Hyun's Agency:

In response to the second press conference, GOLDMEDALIST, the agency representing actor Kim Soo Hyun, strongly denied the allegations. The agency described the claims as “completely illogical from the perspective of any reasonable person.” GOLDMEDALIST stated that they have filed additional criminal complaints against those making these accusations and stalking the actor.

Lack of Official Confirmation

As of now, neither the FBI nor other involved authorities have released any official statements regarding the incident. However, the wife of the victim stepped forward. She claimed the attackers had personal information about their family, including their daughter’s name, raising further concern about the motivation and planning behind the attack.

