POLL RESULT: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s THIS film on OTT remains unbeatable as fan favorite

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a National Award-winning actor with an impressive filmography. In his career spanning decades, the actor delivered some commendable performances in movies that continue to entertain the audience. In a poll, we asked cinephiles to vote for their favorite movie starring Nawazuddin, and the cult classic, Gangs of Wasseypur, came out victorious. Check it out!

Advertisement

A couple of days ago, we asked cinema lovers to vote for the movie in which they think Nawazuddin Siddiqui did an impressive job. The voters were given five options, namely Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Badlapur, Haddi, and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Among them, the two-part epic black comedy crime film, helmed by Anurag Kashyap, won with 100% votes.

To refresh your memory, the first part of the film came out in June 2012, while the second part was released in August 2012. Over the years, the movie gained the status of a cult classic with the audience lauding its storyline, performances, and the raw and realistic filmmaking. Apart from Siddiqui, several other actors, including Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, played key roles in the A-certified movie.

The mass entertainer tells the tale of the coal mafia (Mafia Raj) of Dhanbad and the power struggle between three crime families. For the unknown, Nawazuddin's portrayal of Faizal Khan was highly lauded, with the actor receiving a special mention at the 60th National Film Awards.

Advertisement

In an earlier conversation with Mid-Day, the ace actor opened up on rumors of a possible Part 3 of the iconic movie. He told the publication that director Anurag Kashyap would not be making the film, and he would not be acting in it either. The Haddi actor was also quick to state that he frequently receives similar offers, with people even suggesting making a film solely centered around his character.

Coming to his professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently played the role of Costao Fernandes, a Goa customs officer in the crime drama film, Costao. The Sejal Shah directorial was released on May 1, 2025, on Zee5.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls being directed by Irrfan Khan, shares legendary actor's tip that changed his mindset