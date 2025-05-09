5 Telugu romantic movies of Vijay Deverakonda to watch on OTT: Dear Comrade, Kushi, Arjun Reddy and more
Vijay Deverakonda turns a year older today. On his birthday, check out some of his iconic Telugu romantic films which can be watched on OTT.
Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his 36th birthday on May 9, 2025. The actor has had a phenomenal career in films and enjoys a fanbase of millions. He is currently anticipating the release of one of his most awaited films, Kingdom, which is set to hit theaters on June 30.
If you're a fan of the actor, here's your cue to tune into OTT platforms and check out these five Telugu romantic hit movies starring Vijay Deverakonda.
5 Telugu romantic movies of Vijay Deverakonda to watch on OTT
Dear Comrade
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Raj Arjun, Suhas, Kaali Venkat
- Release date: July 26, 2019
- Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Sun NXT, Jio Hotstar
Dear Comrade narrates the story of Bobby, a student union leader known for his anger issues. However, things begin to change when he meets Lily, a state-level cricketer. While he falls for her instantly, it is his unpredictable temperament that becomes a hurdle in their slowly blossoming love story.
Pelli Choopulu
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, Nandu, Anish Kuruvila
- Release date: July 29, 2016
- Streaming on: Sun NXT
Pelli Choopulu revolves around the life of Prashanth, who has earned a bad reputation in his family due to his extremely carefree attitude. In an attempt to make him more responsible, his father arranges his marriage. However, as luck would have it, Prashanth ends up falling in love with another ambitious girl, completely changing the course of his life.
Geetha Govindam
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna
- Release date: August 15, 2018
- Streaming on: Zee5
Geetha Govindam follows the story of a young lecturer who falls for a girl known for her level-headed nature. While he desperately tries to win her over, a misunderstanding puts him on the wrong foot, leaving her distressed and completely misjudging his intentions.
Arjun Reddy
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Jia Sharma, Kanchana, Sanjay Swaroop
- Release date: August 25, 2017
- Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
Arjun Reddy follows the story of young surgeon Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, who struggles with anger issues and severe alcoholism. The film explores how he begins to spiral out of control after learning that his girlfriend, Preethi, has married someone else.
Kushi
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma
- Release date: September 1, 2023
- Streaming on: Netflix
Kushi revolves around the story of a young man who comes from a completely agnostic family. He falls in love with the daughter of a rival, traditionally rooted family, which angers his own. What follows is a heartfelt tale of how their romance blossoms amid intense familial tensions.
