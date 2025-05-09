5 Telugu romantic movies of Vijay Deverakonda to watch on OTT: Dear Comrade, Kushi, Arjun Reddy and more

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his 36th birthday on May 9, 2025. The actor has had a phenomenal career in films and enjoys a fanbase of millions. He is currently anticipating the release of one of his most awaited films, Kingdom, which is set to hit theaters on June 30.

If you're a fan of the actor, here's your cue to tune into OTT platforms and check out these five Telugu romantic hit movies starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Advertisement

5 Telugu romantic movies of Vijay Deverakonda to watch on OTT

Dear Comrade

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Raj Arjun, Suhas, Kaali Venkat

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Raj Arjun, Suhas, Kaali Venkat Release date: July 26, 2019

July 26, 2019 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Sun NXT, Jio Hotstar

Dear Comrade narrates the story of Bobby, a student union leader known for his anger issues. However, things begin to change when he meets Lily, a state-level cricketer. While he falls for her instantly, it is his unpredictable temperament that becomes a hurdle in their slowly blossoming love story.

Pelli Choopulu

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, Nandu, Anish Kuruvila

Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, Nandu, Anish Kuruvila Release date: July 29, 2016

July 29, 2016 Streaming on: Sun NXT

Pelli Choopulu revolves around the life of Prashanth, who has earned a bad reputation in his family due to his extremely carefree attitude. In an attempt to make him more responsible, his father arranges his marriage. However, as luck would have it, Prashanth ends up falling in love with another ambitious girl, completely changing the course of his life.

Advertisement

Geetha Govindam

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna Release date: August 15, 2018

August 15, 2018 Streaming on: Zee5

Geetha Govindam follows the story of a young lecturer who falls for a girl known for her level-headed nature. While he desperately tries to win her over, a misunderstanding puts him on the wrong foot, leaving her distressed and completely misjudging his intentions.

Arjun Reddy

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Jia Sharma, Kanchana, Sanjay Swaroop

Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Jia Sharma, Kanchana, Sanjay Swaroop Release date: August 25, 2017

August 25, 2017 Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Arjun Reddy follows the story of young surgeon Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, who struggles with anger issues and severe alcoholism. The film explores how he begins to spiral out of control after learning that his girlfriend, Preethi, has married someone else.

Kushi

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma

Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma Release date: September 1, 2023

September 1, 2023 Streaming on: Netflix

Kushi revolves around the story of a young man who comes from a completely agnostic family. He falls in love with the daughter of a rival, traditionally rooted family, which angers his own. What follows is a heartfelt tale of how their romance blossoms amid intense familial tensions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thug Life audio launch canceled; Kamal Haasan issues statement on rescheduling