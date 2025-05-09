Vijay Deverakonda is 'one of the most misunderstood people': Kingdom producer on his first meeting with a hero having 'attitude'
Celebrating Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, Kingdom producer Naga Vamsi calls him one of the most “misunderstood” people. Unveils a new poster from the movie!
Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 36th birthday on May 9, 2025. As the actor turns a year older, the producer of his next film, Kingdom, has penned a special note for him, and how he considers Vijay to be a misunderstood person.
Taking to his social media handle, Vamsi said, “One of the most misunderstood people in the industry, Vijay Deverakonda. Before our first meeting, Gowtam Tinnanuri and I used to wonder how we’d make a film with a hero with such a strong attitude.”
“But after meeting you, all those thoughts changed. You're one of the most soft-spoken and humble people… So different from the person the world sees on stage with a mic. Wishing our dearest Vijay a very happy birthday! May the coming years bring you many more blockbusters and continued success,” he added.
See the post here:
