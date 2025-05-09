‘Idiot is on a mission...’: Virat Kohli’s brother reacts strongly to Rahul Vaidya days after his ‘2 kaudi ke jokers’ remark on cricketer and his fans

Rahul Vaidya consistently took jibes at Virat Kohli for allegedly blocking him on Instagram. He went on to call the fans of the cricketer ‘do kaudi ke jokers’ for allegedly targeting him and his family online, which fueled the controversy further. Now, days after, Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli has slammed the actor with a strong message and called him a ‘loser.’

Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli took to his social media handle and hit back at Rahul Vaidya. He asked the singer to focus on his singing skills to become popular and not use his brother's name to gain popularity.

He wrote, "Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae (Kid, if you put this much hard work into your singing, you could probably get famous because of your hard work)….this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous taking Virat’s name….WHAT A LOSER".

Soon after the post was shared, several fans of Virat Kohli came to his support and appreciated him for calling out Vaidya. A fan even instigated him by stating, "Bhaiya post this on insta and cook him", while another assured, "Bhaiya...just check his comment section...we cooked him Aap tension mat lo" and a third one commented, "Well said".

In addition to this, one avid fan of the cricketer commented, "Never mess with Virat Kohli and his brothers", "Bilkul sahi bhai i am great fan of Virat Kohli bhai...", wrote another.

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya posted a video on his Instagram handle after Kohli issued a clarification on allegedly liking Avneet Kaur’s picture. He taunted the cricketer, stating that it must also be Instagram’s glitch that he had blocked him. Following this, cricketers’ fans came into action and reacted strongly to his remarks.

The war of words didn’t end here as Vaidya, again, posted a story calling Kohli fans "bigger jokers than Virat." He expressed displeasure over the abuses to his wife and his sister, who had nothing to do with the controversy. "That’s why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers,” he had written on his Instagram Story.

