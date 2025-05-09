Housefull 5: Why is the teaser of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film removed from YouTube? All you need to know
In a surprising turn of events, the teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 has been removed from YouTube days after its release. Read on to know why.
The teaser of Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 was released just a few days back on the anniversary of its first installment. While the comedy-caper had already raised everyone’s anticipation, in a surprising move, the teaser has been removed from the YouTube channel of Nadiadwala Grandson.
Upon going to the page, an error message pops up that states, "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios."
Take a look