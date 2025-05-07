Odela 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Tamannaah Bhatia starrer supernatural thriller online

Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, hit the big screens on April 17, 2025. After its theatrical debut, the movie is slated to hit the streaming platform. Here are the details!

When and where to watch Odela 2

Odela 2 is all set to hit the OTT space, Amazon Prime Video from May 8, 2025. The official confirmation about the same was made by PRO Vamsi Shekar on his social media handle.

Sharing the same, he said, “#Odela2 streaming worldwide TOMORROW only on @primevideoin.”

See the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Odela 2

Odela 2 is a Telugu-language supernatural thriller serving as the sequel to 2022’s Odela Railway Station. The first installment in the duology was a crime thriller flick, which was based on the real incidents that happened in Odela village in Telangana, featuring the story of a man who abducts and murders newlywed women the day after their wedding.

As the movie ends with his wife ending his life, the sequel takes a spin with its narrative and has his vengeful spirit coming to haunt the village. Now, a powerful Aghori and devotee of Lord Shiva called Shiva Shakthi, makes her way to Odela and is hellbent on defeating the evil and restoring peace.

Cast and crew of Odela 2

Odela 2 features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Apart from her, the film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, and many more in key roles.

The movie is directed by Ashok Teja and is based on the story by Sampath Nandi, who co-produced the film with D Madhu. The musical tracks and scores are crafted by Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath, with Soundararajan handling the cinematography. Moreover, it is edited by Avinash.

Odela 2 was met with mixed reviews from critics upon release and was deemed an unsuccessful venture at the box office due to a poor storyline and direction.

