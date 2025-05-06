Met Gala 2025: Who is Kwame Onwuachi? Meet Chef with Humble Background Managing Food at This Year's Event

It's that time of the year when we awaken the inner Miranda Prestley and give our own take on what the celebrities wore at the Met Gala. But also with that, the curiosity to know the significance behind certain things also remains the same, be that clothing, accessories, or food.

Advertisement

Talking about the food, it is very essential that the preparation for the same at the event be as thoughtful as designers put their imagination and thoughts while making an outfit. For the Met Gala 2025, Chef Kwame Onwuachi did the honor of serving the guests attending the event.

The chef's life story is nothing less than an inspirational tale. The chef has undoubtedly faced many hardships in his life, and his journey to land the Met Gala gig wasn't easy.

Kwame has seen what being broke looks like. A time came in his life when he reportedly sold candies on subways and on trains in order to save up. Later, his hustles paid off because one thing led to another as he opened Shaw Bijou. But the place closed after a few months, per the NBC Washington outlet.

But he did not stop there. The chef went on to open another place called Kith/Kin, for which he ended up winning the James Beard award. Apart from that, he also appeared on Top Chef, where he shone for his impeccable abilities in creating various dishes.

Advertisement

He then reportedly opened Tatiana and also went on to start another restaurant called Dogon. He is truly making waves in the culinary industry. This year, Kwame also landed on Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List.

For the unversed, the Met Gala 2025’s theme is Supefine: Tailoring Black Style. It seems that the food served at the fashion event truly holds inspiration from the theme.

Kwame told BET, “I wanted to create something that highlighted the theme, sure,” adding, “but also something that’s just... delicious.” The chef also told the outlet, “I wanted to really capture Black culture in all of its elements—from the diaspora to the Caribbean to the American South, even to just the boroughs in New York.”

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Gigi Hadid is Dripping in Golden Finesse for Sylish Carpet Walk