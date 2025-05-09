Swara Bhasker's toddler Raabiyaa starts ‘living on the edge’ and mommy dearest can't take her eyes off

Swara Bhasker has been pretty open in documenting her daughter Raabiyaa’s journey from a newborn to a toddler. Yet again, the actress shared proof that her little girl has started living on the edge. While the child is onto discovering dangerous games every day, it has made Bhasker more vigilant and alert. Check it out!

On May 8, 2025, Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a picture of her daughter, Raabiyaa. In the cute image, the girl can be seen sitting on top of a wooden cabinet, playing with her mother’s skincare and makeup. While she does that, the mommy dearest was quick to rest her cup of tea and click a picture of her daughter.

Captioning the picture, the Bollywood actress penned, “Meanwhile, Rabbu ji is living on the edge… discovering dangerous new games every day.”

Swara Bhasker’s daughter Raabiyaa ‘living on the edge’:

Talking about Swara’s personal front, the Veere Di Wedding actress married politician and activist Fahad Ahmad in February 2023. The same year, the couple welcomed their daughter in September. On their child’s first birthday, the couple hosted a grand party which was attended by their near and dear ones.

Colorful balloons, fun rides, and delicious cakes and snacks became the high points of the intimate birthday bash. Soon after, the excited mother posted happy pictures from the event and penned an emotional note for her firstborn. In the caption, the Tanu Weds Manu actress expressed, “Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday darling Raabu.”

Bhasker added, “You are the answer to all my prayers, and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live. I have felt blessed every single day of this past year and everyday you are more delightful than you’ve ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say ‘Mumma’.” (sic)

As for her work front, Swara has been part of various popular films, namely Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah, Sheer Qorma and more. She has also completed filming for Mrs Falani.

