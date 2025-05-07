Echo Valley Trailer: Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney Shine as Mother-Daughter Duo in Intense Thriller

What can a mother do to save her daughter from living the rest of her life in prison? Would she help her cover up a murder? And, if she does, will she be successful in it? That's the plot of Academy Award winner Julianne Moore and Emmy Award nominee Sydney Sweeney's next project, Echo Valley.

Apple dropped the film's trailer across platforms today, and it takes viewers on a chilling journey of an addict and her mom who are getting blackmailed by someone who knows their twisted past.

Moore plays the role of Kate Garretson, who lives on a secluded farm in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Her life takes a harrowing turn when her frightened daughter, Claire (played by Sweeney), arrives home covered in her boyfriend's blood.

Claire confesses that she had a fight with her bf and she ended up hitting him with a rock. The next scene shows them trying to dispose of the body in a lake on a rainy day.

Would you risk everything for the people you love? That's the question the film explores in its 1 hour and 23 minutes run time.

Check out the trailer below!

Echo Valley also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Kyle MacLachlan, Fiona Shaw, and Edmund Donovan. It is produced by Scott Free’s Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss, Ingelsby, and Kevin Walsh for The Walsh Company.

The film is helmed by BAFTA winner Michael Pearce. It will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 13.

