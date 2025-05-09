Did Sabrina Carpenter Miss the Mark on Met Gala’s Tailored for You Theme? Here’s What Espresso Singer Said

Sabrina Carpenter’s Met Gala 2025 ensemble, designed under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, stirred up intense conversation. While the “Short n’ Sweet” singer stunned in a burgundy sculpted jacket layered over a bodysuit, it was the omission of trousers that ignited the most debate.

Carpenter, 25, explained that Pharrell made the decision to forgo pants in her outfit, citing her petite height as the reason. "Pharrell said, ‘You’re short, so no pants for you,'" she told Vogue’s live-stream hosts. While the rationale seemed to make sense for some, many questioned whether the decision aligned with the Met Gala’s 2025 theme, “Tailored for You.” Critics argued that the opportunity to showcase expert tailoring, particularly in creating trousers that elongate the silhouette, was missed.

Social media users quickly weighed in, some joking that Pharrell’s advice might suggest Louis Vuitton’s tailoring expertise was lacking. "If Pharrell did tell Sabrina she’s too short for a pants look, that’s him saying they don’t know how to tailor down at LV HQ," one user quipped. In contrast, Carpenter’s fellow petite celebrity, Cardi B, took a different approach, arriving in a tailored Burberry velvet suit that sparked its own conversation on the power of good tailoring.

While Carpenter’s candid response, "Damn I f***ed up…," acknowledged the critics, the debate surrounding her Met Gala look highlights an ongoing conversation about proportion, personal style, and the art of tailoring. With the juxtaposition of her look against Cardi B’s expertly fitted ensemble, it seems the Met Gala’s "Tailored for You" theme sparked more than just fashion statements—it ignited a broader dialogue about the transformative power of tailoring for all body types.

