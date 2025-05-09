Justin Bieber Compliments Wife Hailey By Posting Her Pics on Social Media, Writes ‘And My B**ch Got..’

Just like every year, even after the Met Gala wraps up, the conversation continues, with many people expressing admiration for the looks they can't get over. It appears that Justin Bieber falls into that category, as he seems unable to get over his wife Hailey’s appearance.

Justin took to his Instagram Stories and shared Hailey’s beautiful solo snaps, which were seemingly taken on the day of the Met Gala. In the first picture, the Rhode founder can be seen wearing an oversized white shirt and holding a drink in her hands.

Hailey wore the same jewelry she donned on the blue carpet at the prestigious fashion event on May 5. Justin also shared a picture in which his wife appeared to flaunt her platform heels, the same ones she wore during the event.

In the snap, she placed her foot on a table that featured food items, along with a white lip product from her brand. Both pictures were originally shared on the Rhode Skin Instagram page.

But the Purpose artist didn’t stop there. He shared two more pictures of his spouse. In one of them, Hailey appeared fully dressed in her Met Gala outfit, ready to take on the event. She held her signature drink in her hand.

In the next snap, Justin posted a full head-to-toe photo of Hailey in her Met Gala look, once again holding the same drink. Over the image, he wrote, “and my b**ch got pretty toes.”

For those unfamiliar, Hailey stunned on the blue carpet in an all-black mini dress by Saint Laurent, according to Vogue. She paired it with black tights and black platform heels.

This year, she attended the Met Gala, whose theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with a dress code titled The Garden of Time, without Justin. The couple had previously attended the event together in 2021.

Prior to sharing Hailey’s pictures on his Stories, the singer had also posted a carousel of her Met Gala look on his main feed, captioning it, “I see it, I like it, and I want it.”

