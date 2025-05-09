Ileana D'Cruz weighs in on debate about whether kids should be encouraged to chase love; here's what Raid actress thinks

After the birth of her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, Ileana D'Cruz has been using social media to talk about the nuances of motherhood and parenting. Yet again, the actress shared her two cents on whether kids should be encouraged to chase love. Her reaction came after a fan reacted to her post online. Read on!

On May 8, 2025, Ileana D'Cruz reposted a post on parenting on her Instagram Stories. Among the many fans who reacted to it was a person who texted her in the DM and stated that kids should be taught that being cruel, wicked, unkind, or selfish are not lovable traits. The Rustom actress was so intrigued by the fan comment that she decided to share her opinions about it.

Penning her thoughts on the matter, the Barfi actress stated, “I will never want my children to feel that they need to ‘earn’ my love. That is by far the worst feeling I have ever experienced. Feeling ‘not good enough’.”

Ileana D'Cruz’s post:

Further on, Ileana expressed that she would want to raise happy, healthy, and kind children, just like many other parents. For this, she would do her best to ensure that to know how loved they are. While she shared her opinions, she was also quick to state that people are free to do things their way.

Coming to the fan comment that intrigued the actress, the person noted that, “Love has to be earned just like respect and happiness. And it’s not wrong to chase love… We just have to teach kids not to chase people for their response to our positive qualities, but merely to nurture them so that people will turn to us on their own.” (sic)

On the personal front, Ileana D'Cruz secretly married Michael Dolan in May 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023. Earlier this year, the Raid actress announced her second pregnancy in her New Year post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

