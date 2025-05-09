Why was Kim Sae Ron the sole earning child of her family at the time of death? Know about her sisters' short-lived acting careers

Kim Sae Ron, who passed away at an early age of 24, was a talented rising star. She efficiently transitioned from a child actress to a lead player as she reached adulthood. Though much of her life and career is public, not many know about her sisters, who are also actresses, as reported by Koreaboo. Interestingly, despite her family members being in the same field, Kim Sae Ron was reportedly the sole breadwinner at the time of her death. To find out the possible reason for the same, let's explore the sisters' careers.

Advertisement

Kim Sae Ron's two younger sisters, Kim Ah Ron and Kim Ye Ron (also known as Go Seung Ah), debuted as child actresses, just like her. They appeared in films, K-dramas and also musicals. The middle sister, Kim Ah Ron (23), starred in the 2012 films Perfect Number and Barbie. She shared a screen with Kim Sae Ron in the latter. Kim Ah Ron launched her musical career in 2013, stepping into the spotlight with roles such as young Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz and Gretl von Trapp in The Sound of Music.

The youngest sister, 2004-born Kim Ye Ron, is currently 20 years old as of 2025. She started acting at the age of 7 with her role in the 2011 horror film The Cat, where she played a ghostly young girl alongside lead actress Park Min Young. Kim Ye Ron stepped into the world of musical theater in 2012. She took on the roles of young Turandot in Turandot, young Pocahontas in Pocahontas and young Mulan in Mulan.

Advertisement

The actress made her K-drama debut by playing a supporting character in the 2019 series When You Love Yourself Season 2. However, from 2020 onwards, both sisters seemingly took a hiatus from acting due to reasons unknown, which left Kim Sae Ron as the sole earning member of the family. In the same year, the eldest sister changed her alliance from YG Entertainment to Kim Soo Hyun's GOLDMEDALIST.

Many believe that it was a poor decision on her part as her opportunities shrank from big roles to minor special appearances and KakaoTV web dramas. After two years, her infamous DUI incident took place, and she stopped receiving work offers, leading to the family struggling financially.

ALSO READ: K-netizens allege Kim Soo Hyun's GOLDMEDALIST blocked Kim Sae Ron from 'growing quickly' as an actress