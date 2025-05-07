EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Housefull 5 edit locked; Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Commercial’ route for Shahid Kapoor with Arjun Ustara; YRF set to roar in 2025

After the success of Laal Paari, there is a wait among the audience to see more from the world of Housefull and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has an established plan in place. According to sources, he is all set to unleash two more songs in the next 10 days, before unleashing the trailer of this Akshay Kumar-led comic caper on May 21. “Alongside comic moments, Housefull is known for its music album and Housefull 5 too has multiple hit numbers. Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are confident of all their pre-release assets – from songs to even the trailer,” reveals a source.

We hear that the first cut of Housefull 5 is also locked. “The approximate length of Housefull 5 is 2 hours and 40 minutes. It is the longest film of the Housefull franchise, and also the biggest in terms of visuals. The run-time also justifies the big ensemble Sajid Nadiadwala has got on board the Tarun Mansukhani directorial. The entire chaos leading to hilarious events in the screenplay warrants this run-time,” the source adds.

After calling it a wrap on the Indian schedule of Arjun Ustara, director Vishal Bhardwaj is all gearing up to commence the international leg of his gangster actioner. According to sources, the last schedule of the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer begins by the Mid-May in Georgia, and the team intends to call it a wrap by the end of June. “The film is on track for a December 2025 release. In-fact, it is the most commercial film of Vishal Bhardwaj’s career, as the story-telling format has ample trappings designed keeping the big screen format in mind. Shahid too is extremely happy with the way this film is shaping up. One of the reasons for him to sign on for Arjun Ustara was the promise of taking a commercial route for the post-pandemic audience by Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj,” the source informs.

After having no releases in 2024, Yash Raj Films are all set to return with full force in second half of 2025. While the buzz around War 2 refuses to take a back seat, the industry chatters are positive about Saiyara too, which marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The Mohit Suri directorial is touted to be a pure love story with a solid music album. “The assets will begin to roll out from June,” the source shares.

Their third release of 2025 is Alpha, scheduled for December. “War 2 is easily the biggest Indian film of 2025, and leads itself to Alpha. While the edit work for War 2 is currently underway, the team is also simultaneously prepping up to shoot for the biggest dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The entire unit is bullish on the content to fire in a big way, and deliver the most memorable cinematic experience of the year. Both Hrithik and NTR are confident of the results based on the content they have shot for,” the source concludes.

