EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls being directed by Irrfan Khan, shares legendary actor's tip that changed his mindset

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a top-notch performer in Bollywood, known for his nuanced characters and unapologetic approach to storytelling. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about his long-standing professional bond with the late Irrfan Khan, a legend in Indian cinema. Reflecting on their collaborations, Nawaz shared a heartwarming anecdote that not only highlighted their creative chemistry but also revealed a valuable piece of advice that forever changed his outlook on acting.



“I have worked on almost eight projects with Irrfan Khan. I have done one or two TV serials with him, a few films, and he even directed me in a film. We have also done short films together. Around 2002, he might have chosen direction as a career option and given up on acting, but fortunately, he found a film, and he did it. So, he directed a film with me. In that film, Sadiya Siddiqui and I were the leads. But he continued acting after that, so I have worked in some 8–10 projects with him,” Nawazuddin recalled.

He continued, saying that while he had many memories with Irrfan Khan, one particular anecdote stood out to him. He recalled performing a scene during rehearsals where he had to deliver a dialogue to the actress in front of him. After watching him, Irrfan gave him an important tip that significantly influenced his understanding of acting. He shortened Nawazuddin's dialogue and explained that it would have a greater impact that way, as it was more fitting for the audio-visual medium. That moment, Nawaz said, reinforced the importance of the principle “less is more.”

This philosophy, “less is more”, stayed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and continues to reflect in his acting choices. Known for his subtle yet powerful performances, Nawaz is an actor who lets silences and expressions do much of the talking, a skill honed through years of experience and mentorship from legends like Irrfan.



Currently, Nawazuddin was last seen in Costao, a biographical crime drama now streaming on ZEE5. Set in the gritty landscape of 1990s Goa, the film revolves around a fearless customs officer who takes on a powerful smuggling nexus while fighting resistance from both criminals and his own department. Nawaz essays the titular role of Costao Fernandes, a principled man navigating a deeply corrupt system. The film, directed by Sejal Shah in her debut, has received positive reviews for its tight narrative and Nawazuddin’s compelling performance. The ensemble cast includes Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal.



Looking ahead, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s slate remains as exciting as ever with upcoming films like Section 108, Noorani Chehra, Sangeen, and Raat Akeli Hai 2.

