Sonam Kapoor's red and gold Anuradha Vakil wedding lehenga took six months to make, but highlight was multi-stranded matha patti

The power couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary today. Expressing her love for her husband, the actress dropped a heartwarming marriage dump on her social media handle, and we can’t help but swoon over her stunning wedding festivities looks. From sangeet to the wedding, here we’re revisiting three of the actress’s iconic outfits that are a must-recreate for every bride-to-be.

1. Wedding

Prepared by Indian designer Anuradha Vakil, Sonam Kapoor’s red wedding lehenga was a masterpiece of rich craftsmanship. This custom creation combined vibrant red and gold hues and featured the intricate kalabattu embroidery technique, using genuine gold and silver threads with a prominent lotus motif.

The stunning ensemble took six months to complete and included a handwoven textile specially developed in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, using luxurious gold and silk yarn.

Elevating the look further, Sonam styled it with vintage Rajputana jewelry—featuring a guttapusalu necklace, matching earrings, and a striking multi-stranded matha patti.

2. Engagement

For the wedding-related puja and engagement ceremony, Sonam Kapoor got dressed in a stunning mint green saree. The sheer fabric was beautifully adorned with subtle embroidery and golden detailing at the borders. Draping it traditionally with clean pleats and the pallu settled over her shoulder, she looked absolutely ethereal. For the blouse, she opted for a boat neck and full-sleeves design with golden detailing at the edge.

Adding to the festive charm, she enhanced her look with a statement neckpiece precisely crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds, and pearls, arranged neatly. She also opted for matching dangler earrings and a round maangtikka. With all the details tied together, the actress looked like a vision to behold.

3. Sangeet and Mehendi

For her mehendi and sangeet ceremony, Sonam Kapoor embraced a white theme and wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation. It was a multi-panel chikankari lehenga with hints of ivory and light pink. The most stunning feature of the ensemble was that each panel was intricately highlighted with gold and silver zardozi and zari, along with pearls, Swarovski crystals, and sequin work. This exquisite statement piece took nearly 18 months to complete.

The heavily embellished blouse featured a crew neckline and short sleeves, adding a touch of elegance to her wedding festivities, while the matching dupatta was gracefully styled over her shoulder.

Adding an emotional touch to her sangeet look, Sonam wore exquisite jewelry crafted by her mother, which included a choker, maang tikka, jhumkas, and kadas, all adorned with uncut diamonds.

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding fashion was an absolute dream, with each look making a statement through its signature elements. Bride-to-bes can take notes on how to make their special day extra special.

