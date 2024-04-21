Coachella 2024 Week 2: LE SSERAFIM prove they are Fearless; 5 unforgettable moments

LE SSERAFIM, one of the biggest IT girls of K-pop who have been giving hits since their debut is back at Coachella for a hot and happening week 2 at the Coachella. The five-member girl group performed last Saturday though they faced a bit of negative response as well.

For week 2, LE SSERAFIM is back like queens of K-pop who came to prove to the world that they are the only ones who can make it look EASY. Here are the moments that made us fall in love with the FEARLESS girls of K-pop.

LE SSERAFIM create Perfect Night at Coachella 2024 Week 2; here are 5 unforgettable moments

1. The intro with Good Bones hit differently tonight

When LE SSERAFIM performed last Saturday, they were undoubtedly performing like queens on stage though at some parts their vocals were off. But at the Coachella week 2, it has all taken a change for the best.

LE SSERAFIM will always be eye-catching when they perform, if they are on stage one can not take their eyes off of them. Lighting the stage on fire with the intro of their latest EP EASY, Good Bones LE SSERAFIM set the tone for tonight with a bang! Huh Yunjin taking the center welcomed by asking, ‘Are you ready Coachella for week 2 with LE SSERAFIM?’ and it hit differently. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Good Bones is a series of powerful and nerve-filling statements by the group where they question the world who is soon to judge. The whole vibe when they entered the stage and performed the intro at the end jumping and filling the arena with their fiery power was jaw-dropping.

Advertisement

After last week, Godd Bones was undeniably the only banging way to begin and LE SSERAFIM can sure ‘make it easy, crazy, hot’.

2. LE SSERAFIM are FEARLESS performers and vocalists

Returning to Coachella week 2 with the most stable vocals LE SSERAFIM proved they are fearless. Sakura’s sweet and high pitches were flawless especially her vocals in Fearless were truly arresting. Chaewon’s vocal control was mind-blowing, her voice was stable and fully controlled hitting all notes with the most attitude.

Huh Yunjin played it hard and powerful, she was fierce and bold, and her vocals tonight along with her attitude were spellbinding. Huh Yunjin’s high notes in Fire In The Belly were mesmerizing.

Kazuha’s stage presence was captivating, it was a treat to watch her during UNFORGIVEN, Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s wife. Eunchae was bewitching in The Great Mermaid, Hot and Fun.

LE SSERAFIM’s stage presence and performances were like a magic spell that worked like a charm. They took the stage and let it burn with their fire and majestic moves.

3. LE SSERAFIM are Smart(er); biggest highlight of the night

LE SSERAFIM’s performance of Smart became the highlight of the night. Be it Huh Yunjin saying ‘Coachella are you ready to shake some…’ or Chaewon’s undeniably alluring vocals, or the whole performance.

The cheers and shouts at Smart were drowning. LE SSERAFIM’s moves and vocals were truly enchanting throughout the performance. The tempo change at the end made the group’s vocals shine more than ever which was definitely the moment of the night.

4. Kazuha intentionally left out some words to prove they were singing live

One of the biggest jaw-droppers of the night was when Kazuha out of the blue stopped singing for a second and continued with her verse ‘Watch me now’ to prove they are singing live. It happened when LE SSERAFIM was performing their major hit track UNFORGIVEN.

Also, Kazuha’s whole persona had this spark in it which was captivating, her moves were blunt and powerful.

5. LE SSERAFIM’s dance break at the end

Before ending their explosive set at Coachella 2024 LE SSERAFIM made sure to take it all the way with a banging dance break with the back-up performers. The dance break was full of sizzle and style.

Advertisement

All the members one by one took to the stage as if it was an underground dance face-off and we were all for it. Kazuha’s swan in the air was beautiful, Sakura's solo dance, Chaewon's salsa and so much more.

LE SSERAFIM was truly a power to be reckoned with tonight at the Coachella week 2. Huh Yunjin, Sakura, Eunchae, Chaewon, and Kazuha took it out of the world.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM at Coachella 2024: Hit or miss? Evaluating 4th gen girl group's debut performance