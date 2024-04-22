LE SSERAFIM to release full version of English single 1-800-HOT & FUN at upcoming fan meet on May 11, 12

LE SSERAFIM debuted a new English single during their first Coachella stage. The song is titled 1-800-HOT & FUN and the group has announced new release plans for its full version. Excitement runs high among the fans as they were thrilled to witness a glimpse of this energetic track previously.

LE SSERAFIM confirms release of 1-800-HOT & FUN's full version at upcoming fanmeet

On April 21, LE SSERAFIM’s social media handles announced that the group will be releasing a full version of 1-800-HOT & FUN during their upcoming fan meeting on May 11 and 12. Alongside a clip from their Coachella performance of this song, the post captioned it 1-800-coming-soon @ FEARNADA 2024 S/S.

Their upcoming fan meet is scheduled to commence in Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet on which day they will be performing the English single, it is safe to say, that fans are in for a musical treat during LE SSERAFIM’s FEARNADA 2024 S/S.

LE SSERAFIM reported to have collaborated with global songwriters for 1-800-HOT & FUN

On this day, reports also surfaced stating that the five-piece girl group collaborated with international songwriters for 1-800-HOT & FUN. Global A-listers like BloddPop, who worked with Lady GaGa, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Lil Nas X, and The Kid Laroi reportedly participated in this song’s production process. In addition, songwriter and record producer Omer Fedi and AOBeats also co-produced LE SSERAFIM’s English single. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Recently, LE SSERAFIM achieved a monumental milestone by debuting at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024. The group’s performance was highly anticipated by fans worldwide as they managed to claim the prestigious stage just 2 years after their debut in the K-pop industry. The group set the stage ablaze on the music festival’s week 1 and week 2.

Advertisement

Though their first week's performance received mixed responses with many criticizing their live vocals, netizens’ reaction on their week 2 stage seemed to favor the group.

LE SSERFAIM unveiled the song 1-800-HOT & FUN with a brief live performance during their debut stage. The English single instantly piqued the fans’ interest with its rhythmic hip-hop and rap vibe. Hence, there’s much expectation about the track's full version, which will be released in May.

Know more about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is a K-pop girl group that made their debut in 2022 under HYBE’s subsidiary Source Music. The group is comprised of five members including Sakura, Kazuha, Huh Yunjin, Eunchae, and Chaewon. The group rapidly rose to fame, gardening a loyal fanbase with their addictive songs and groovy dance performances.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT DREAM’s Renjun to be on temporary hiatus and sit out for upcoming concert due to health reasons: Agency confirms