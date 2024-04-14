LE SSERAFIM makes it look EASY at Coachella 2024 with fiery performance and vocals; says, ‘It’s an honor to be here’

LE SSERAFIM, the powerhouse of energy, style, and vocals was set to perform at one of the biggest music festivals of the year, Coachella on April 13 PDT (April 14 IST). Here are the best highlights of the K-pop girl group’s performance which set the Coachella stage on fire. During the performance, LE SSERAFIM expressed what an honor it was for them to perform at Coachella.

LE SSERAFIM makes it look EASY; performs ANTIFRAGILE, Fearless, Smart, and more at Coachella 2024

LE SSERAFIM was scheduled to take center stage at Coachella 2024 on April 13, Saturday in the Sahara tent. The performance was organized from 10:50 pm to 11:30 pm PT/PDT (April 14, 11:20 AM IST- 12:00 PM IST). Coachella is streaming live all performances at all the venues on their YouTube channel for admirers around the world.

Well, when it comes to performances LE SSERAFIM takes it for the win. Performing with bold vocals and hitting choreography LE SSERAFIM made their first Coachella performance an unmissable treat.

It was a dream to watch LE SSERAFIM fire up the stage with their arresting performance combined with their dramatic vocals. The K-pop girl group began their set with one of their biggest hit tracks, ANTIFRAGILE. Dressed in black and silver ensembles Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae enchanted fans.

The screams of fans were drowning hinting at their excitement as LE SSERAFIM performed. The record-making girl group performed FEARLESS followed by The Great Mermaid. LE SSERAFIM performed UNFORGIVEN live with Nile Rodgers. More songs included Smart, Fire In The Belly, Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife, and Perfect Night among others.

LE SSERAFIM made it look EASY as they took over the entire stage with their enchanting presence and vocals.

LE SSERAFIM debuted their new song Hot and Fun at Coachella 2024

In the most surprising news, LE SSERAFIM debuted their upcoming new song for the first time at the Coachella. The song is titled Hot and Fun and begins with “I like to dance when I party, I like to kiss everybody”

What did LE SSERAFIM share with fans at Coachella 2024?

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae greeted fans with great excitement and power. The members went on to say ‘It’s an honor to be here’ as they stood on stage, hoping they would have that night, and also thanked everyone for having LE SSERAFIM there.

They commended fans for their high energy and asked how it was going to which fans answered with a wave of cheers. Yunjin and Chaewon funnily asked everybody to take a lot of pictures and post them on their stories.

