LE SSERAFIM at Coachella 2024: Hit or miss? Evaluating 4th gen girl group's debut performance

LE SSERAFIM is undoubtedly one of the biggest 4th-generation K-pop girl groups. Most of their songs are major hits and their presence in the K-pop music arena has been sensational since debut. LE SSERAFIM recently performed at Coachella 2024 Weekend 1 which garnered love and critique equally.

LE SSERAFIM’s Coachella 2024 stage was not only a receiver of praise but also garnered some negative responses. LE SSEARFIM performed a total of 10 songs with one small intro. The five-member girl group performed at the Sahara Tent of Coachella.

LE SSERAFIM’s vocals and performance at Coachella 2024: Here’s what we think

LE SSERAFIM’s phenomenal choreography and presence

First of all, LE SSERAFIM is a born performer and they proved the same on the stage of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. LE SSERAFIM performed on April 13, Saturday in the Sahara tent. The performance was organized from 10:50 pm to 11:30 pm PT/PDT (April 14, 11:20 AM IST- 12:00 PM IST).

LE SSERAFIM also delivered a brilliant live performance of UNFORGIVEN with Nile Rodgers, setting the stage ablaze with their iconic choreography and blazing visuals. The standout moment was when Huh Yunjin took center stage while the other four members paused for a second. The beginning of UNFORGIVEN was undoubtedly amazing.

LE SSERAFIM also delivered a brilliant live performance of UNFORGIVEN with Nile Rodgers, setting the stage ablaze with their iconic choreography and blazing visuals. The standout moment was when Huh Yunjin took center stage while the other four members paused for a second. The beginning of UNFORGIVEN was undoubtedly amazing.

Other notable performances included the songs ANTIFRAGILE, Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife, Smart, and EASY. Personally, compared to BLACKPINK's choreography, LE SSERAFIM's overpowering presence was superior, albeit with BLACKPINK having an edge in vocals as a third-generation four-member girl group.

Our two top performances by LE SSERAFIM at the Coachella

A special mention goes to the sizzling beginning of FEARLESS by the girl group. The way they executed high kicks while lying on the stage, then rose in sequence with a body wave, was mesmerizing. LE SSERAFIM looked fearless as they sang and got the whole arena chanting, 'What you lookin' at? what you, what you lookin' at?'.

Another highlight was LE SSERAFIM's unreleased song Hot and Fun, which surprisingly emerged as one of the biggest standouts. The song seemed to match the group's fundamental tone and bold, black outfits while complementing their vocals.

LE SSERAFIM’s vocals

As a K-pop girl group, stage presence and hard-hitting choreography alone cannot fulfill expectations. Vocals are a significant measure by which singers and music groups are evaluated. So, assessing LE SSERAFIM's live vocals is crucial.

Their vocals were strong when considering the hip-hop-based unreleased song Hot and Fun, sounding raw and filled with attitude. Huh Yunjin's opening "I like to dance when I party, I like to kiss everybody" set the tone high. Her powerful vocals complemented the song, adding her own sensuous charm. Further, Chaewon and Kazuha were undeniably at their strongest as the song progressed. However, Kazuha and Eunchae didn't leave a significant mark, possibly due to the track's unreleased status.

In the misses, it was noticeable that Huh Yunjin, surprisingly, had a very rough and heavy voice at Coachella, which didn't complement their songs. They weren't entirely bad, as she maintained control and hit notes in some songs; however, the melodic aspect was missing. After STUPID IN LOVE, this was undeniably a slight letdown. But her style and presence made up for it. However, the reason for her coarse and shaky vocals could be health-related.

Sakura's vocals were stable throughout most of the performance, as were Kazuha's. Sakura was particularly good in Perfect Night and Smart, while Kazuha shone in EASY. Eunchae, however, failed to impress, with her high notes sounding shaky and unpolished in some songs, although she fit nicely in other high-tempo tracks.

The most surprising performer, in a good way, was Chaewon, whose attitude and vocals outshone most of her bandmates in 80% of the songs. Her vocals sounded especially brilliant during Hot and Fun, The Great Mermaid, and Smart. Chaewon and Sakura surprised us in the end, while Huh Yunjin did break our hearts a little.

The final verdict

LE SSERAFIM's debut stage at Coachella 2024 was 80% yay and 20% nay. The five-member girl group managed to entertain despite missing some vocal marks, though at a big stage like Coachella, we expected a bit more. LE SSERAFIM is still new, and there is a lot of growth to be achieved; therefore, their performance was still overall arresting enough.

