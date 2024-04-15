'No one is perfect': LE SSERAFIM's Sakura writes to fans amid debate over sextet's Coachella 2024 performance
LE SSERAFIM's Sakura has penned a heartfelt letter to fans addressing the criticism over the Coachella 2024 performance and expressing gratitude for the experience.
-
LE SSERAFIM's Sakura addresses Coachella performance criticism in new post
-
LE SSERAFIM took center stage at Coachella 2024 on April 14
LE SSERAFIM's Sakura wrote a heartfelt letter to fans addressing criticisms and controversies surrounding the group's Coachella 2024 performance on April 14. The letter emphasized personal growth and gratitude amidst challenges.
LE SSERAFIM's Sakura's post addressing Coachella performance
On April 15, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura penned a heartfelt letter to fans following the group's performance at Coachella 2024 on April 14, addressing the critical debate over the same. In her reflective message posted on Weverse, Sakura acknowledged the varying standards of performance quality and expressed her desire to create an engaging and memorable experience for both existing fans and newcomers alike.
Despite criticism, particularly regarding their vocal performance, Sakura stood by the group's efforts and commitment to delivering their best on the prestigious Coachella stage. She emphasized the importance of embracing imperfections and learning from challenges, highlighting the growth and determination exhibited by the group throughout their journey.
Sakura also touched upon the comparisons drawn between LE SSERAFIM and other K-pop acts, urging fans to focus on personal growth rather than external benchmarks. She emphasized the significance of self-belief and gratitude for the support received from fans and the Coachella audience.
The letter concluded with Sakura expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the performance and reaffirming LE SSERAFIM's dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable experiences to their fans, known as FEARNOTs.
More details about LE SSERAFIM's performance at Coachella 2024
On April 13 at Coachella, LE SSERAFIM electrified the Sahara stage with a high-energy performance, captivating the crowd with a dynamic setlist spanning 10 songs in just 40 minutes. Donning exclusive outfits, the group kicked off with fan favorites like ANTIFRAGILE and FEARLESS, blending live band arrangements with their signature style.
They debuted the unreleased track 1-800-HOT-N-FUN and wowed the audience with a surprise appearance by musician Nile Rodgers during UNFORGIVEN. Keeping the momentum, they delivered hits like Eve, Psyche, & the Bluebeard's Wife and Perfect Night, culminating in a heartfelt closing with Fire in the Belly. LE SSERAFIM expressed gratitude for the unforgettable experience and anticipated their second Coachella performance on April 20.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Coachella 2024 Day 3: The Rose brings stage Alive with HEALing music; ATEEZ marks attendance