‘Completely untrue’: Jeon Jong Seo denies school bullying allegations once again at The Queen Woo press conference

Jeon Jong Seo, the famous South Korean actress who has been captivating viewers with her varied roles will be soon leading one of the most anticipated historical K-dramas The Queen Woo. In new developments, Jeon Jong Seo at The Queen Woo press conference once again has shut down school bullying allegations calling them “completely untrue”.

On August 27, 2024, The Queen Woo had a press conference ahead of its premiere this week at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul. Along with director Jung Se Kyo, the lead cast Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, and Lee Soo Hyuk were present at the event with writer Lee Byung Hak.

During the press conference, Jeon Jong Seo once again denied school bullying allegations made against her previously. Jeong Jong Seo once again shutting down the allegations said that as she commented through her agency before, all the school bullying accusations are “completely untrue.” She added that if they were true she would not have been able to present herself before the public or continue with her work.

Jeon Jong Seo further added that she regrets being involved in such matters and hopes to focus on offering the best performance through her new project for anybody who would've been hurt by this. She further assured that she and her agency are working to resolve this issue properly and as soon as possible.

The actress later added that since the press conference is for her upcoming period K-drama The Queen Woo, she hoped that everyone would focus on it.

For the unversed, Jeon Jong Seo got embroiled in school bullying accusations in April when an unknown netizen claimed that they used to go to the same middle school as the actress and accused her of being a bully at the time.

Jeon Jong Seo’s agency ANDMARQ was swift in shutting down the allegations and soon released a statement denying everything and announced legal action to protect the actress.

Meanwhile, Jeon Jong Seo will be seen playing Queen Woo in the upcoming period K-drama The Queen Woo alongside Ji Chang Wook who will play King Gogukcheon, whose sudden death makes her a target for everyone eying the throne. The Queen Woo part 1 will premiere on TVING on August 29 and part 2 will premiere on September 12.

