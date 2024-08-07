The Queen Woo trailer: Jeon Jong Seo prepares for remarriage after Ji Chang Wook's death to save herself and clan

The Quees Woo starring Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol and more is a much-anticipated historical political drama which is all set to premiere this August. The network announced that the series will be released in two parts. Based on a real event, the drama explores the story of the first woman in history who became a Queen twice.

On August 7, TVING dropped the main trailer for their upcoming historical drama The Queen Woo. The trailer reveals the turmoil the Queen goes through after the King's death. The King's death needs to be a secret and within that night, the Queen needs to formulate a plan to save herself and her tribe. Filled with action and suspense, the trailer shows the war that breaks out between clans to take over the throne. The Queen only has a few hours to remarry and protect herself.

The Queen Woo Part 1 is scheduled to premiere on August 29. Part 2 of the series will be premiering on September 12. The drama will include 8 episodes in total and will be streaming on TVING. An international premiere is yet to be announced.

The main cast includes Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Park Ji Hwan. Jung Se Kyo has directed this series. He is also known for the 2020 film Oh! My Gran. Lee Byeong Hak wrote the screenplay for The Queen Woo.

The drama tells the story of the first woman who became a queen twice. After the death of King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, a battle between 5 tribes begins as they want a new King to be seated on the throne within 24 hours so that they can exercise their power through the new King. She marries her younger brother's husband in order to protect her family and tribe.

