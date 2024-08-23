Lee Soo Hyuk transforms into evil prince trying to usurp Jeon Jong Seo's throne in Queen Woo stills; see PICS

Lee Soo Hyuk, the charming South Korean actor who was recently seen in The Players 2: Master of Swindlers will be returning as the main antagonist in the upcoming historical K-drama Queen Woo alongside Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, and more. Ahead of its premiere this month, Queen Woo has unveiled stills featuring Lee Soo Hyuk as he transforms into Prince Go Bal Gi, trying to usurp Jeon Jong Seo’s throne.

On August 23, 2024, TVING unveiled new stills with Lee Soo Hyuk as Prince Go Bal Gi, one of the three candidates in line to succeed the throne after King Go Nam Moo’s (Ji Chang Wook) death in Queen Woo.

Lee Soo Hyuk’s Go Bal Gi has a reputation as one of the most vile and cruel princes because of which he is largely feared by many. He is now laced with tension as Ji Chang Wook’s widow, Queen Woo (Jeon Jong Seo) is a strong woman bravely protecting the throne and the people.

In the first still we see, Lee Soo Hyuk as Go Bal Gi, with his hair messy hinting at his heightening tension as his hunger for power increases and he plans to take over the throne as soon as possible. His greed for the throne has been ever present but he used to hide it when King Go Nam Moo was alive as he was afraid of him.

The second still shows Go Bal Gi apparently threatening someone as his gaze is filled with anger while holding a sword proving his insatiable hunger for power which is enough to send chills down someone’s spine. Go Bal Gi, thus becomes one of the biggest enemies of Jeon Jong Seo’s Queen Woo as she tries to remain in power and choose the right king.

The last still once again brings the disheveled persona of Go Bal Gi hinting at his unpredictability which makes him even more dangerous. After, King Go Nam Moo’s death he shows his true vile nature but taking the throne from Jeon Jong Seo is proving more than tough for him.

See Lee Soo Hyuk as Prince Go Bal Gi in Queen Woo’s new stills here:

Meanwhile, Queen Woo will follow the story of the only queen in history who became queen twice as she struggles to choose a new king within 24 hours following the sudden death of her first husband. Queen Woo is set to premiere on August 29, 2024, on TVING.

