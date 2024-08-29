Confirmed: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung and more to lead upcoming historical drama Made in Korea; to release on OTT

Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Won Ji An, Seo Eun Soo and more popular actors have been confirmed to star in Made in Korea. The drama has been creating a lot of buzz since big names from the industry have been attached to it. Anticipation runs high as the popular cast comes together with the talented crew.

On August 29, Disney+ announced that Made in Korea will be premiering in 2025 and streaming on the platform. Additionally, the cast including Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Won Ji An, Seo Eun Soo, Cho Yeo Jung and Jung Il Woo was also confirmed. The drama is set in the turbulent 1970s and tells the story of Baek Ki Tae, a man who follows wealth and power and prosecutor Jang Geon Young who will do anything to stop him.

The drama will be directed by Woo Bin Ho who also worked on The Drug King, Inside Me series, The Man Standing Next and more. His upcoming film Harbin features Hyun Bin in the lead role and Jung Woo Sung will also be making a cameo appearance. The film is set in the 1900s and tells the story of activists who fought for Korea's independence.

Hyun Bin is known for his roles in global hits like Crash Landing on You and Secret Garden. He will take on the role of Baek Ki Tae. Jung Woo Sung has appeared in hits like A Man of Reason and Hunt. He will be appearing as prosecutor Jang Geon Young.

Advertisement

D.P.'s Won Ji An will play lobbyist Choi Yu Ji. Seo Eun Soo who is known for Unlock My Boss and The Witch : Part2. The Other One will appear as investigator On Ye Jin.

Parasite and High Class's Cho Yeo Jung takes o the role of Bae Geum Ji. The Glory and Our Blues' Jung Sung Il will be playing the chief secretary Cheon Seok Joong.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's Ask the Stars in discussions to simultaneously stream on global OTT platform