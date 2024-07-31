The Glory's Jung Sung Il to join Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung for upcoming historical drama Made in Korea; Report

Jung Sung Il who is known for his roles in hits like The Glory, Bad and Crazy has been cast for the star-studded drama Made in Korea alongside Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung according to latest reports. The drama has been creating a lot of buzz since big names from the industry have been attached to it. Additionally, it was also reported that the masterpiece has a budget of 70 billion won (approximately 50 million USD).

Jung Il Sung joins Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung for Made in Korea

According to reports by JTBC Entertainment on July 31, actor Jung Sung Il will be leading the upcoming drama Made in Korea along with Jung Woo Sung. Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin has also been offered a leading role in the drama and is positively considering it, as reported earlier this year.

The drama will be directed by Woo Bin Ho who also worked on The Drug King, Inside Me series, The Man Standing Next and more. His upcoming film Harbin features Hyun Bin in the lead role and Jung Woo Sung will also be making a cameo appearance. The film is set in the 1900s and tells the story of activists who fought for Korea's independence.

More about Jung Sung Il

Jung Sung Il made his debut as an actor in 2002 with the film H. He worked in a K-drama for the first time in 2009 with The Return of Iljame. He has impressed fans with his roles in hits like The Con Artists, Bad and Crazy, Birthcare Centre, Stranger and more. The actor rose to global fame for his appearance in the hit series The Glory. The actor was last seen in the drama Begins Youth.

Advertisement

He will be appearing in the drama Guardians and the films Interview, Uprising and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

ALSO READ: Top 7 K-dramas to watch if you liked Chinese drama Hidden Love: Love Alarm, Extraordinary You and more