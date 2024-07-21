'Congrats to our Bong Seok and Hee Su': Han Hyo Joo poses with Moving family after 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards Daesang win

Moving won the Grand Prize at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards. Additionally, Lee Jung Ha and Go Yoon Jung also took home awards for the best rookie actor and actress. Han Hyo Joo congratulated the whole team of Moving and expressed gratitude for winning the award. She also congratulated Park Bo Young for winning an award for her role in Daily Dose on Sunshine.

Han Hyo Joo congratulates Moving team, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung and Park Bo Young for winning at 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards

On July 21, Han Hyo Joo took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude as Moving won the Grand Prize at the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Award. She also congratulated Lee Jung Ha and Go Yoon Jung for winning Best Rookie Actor and Best Rookie Actress respectively.

Han Hyo Joo also congratulated Park Bo Young as Daily Dose of Sunshine won the award for the best drama. Additionally, she also shared pictures with the cast and crew of Moving and along with Park Bo Young and Lee Hee Jin.

More about Moving

Moving successfully became the most viewed K-drama of all time on Disney+. The gripping story and the star cast made the series an instant hit for the fans. Moving is a superhero action drama about a group of teenagers who have to hide their superpowers in order to protect themselves. They inherited their powers from their parents and the two generations come together to go up against the evil forces at work. Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha and Go Youn Jung headline the drama.

Han Hyo Joo marked her debut in 2004 with the film My Boss, My Teacher. She has impressed with her work in films like The Beauty Inside, Love, Lies, and more. The actress has also been a part of hit dramas like W, Dong Yi, Blood Free and Happiness.

