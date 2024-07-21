Jung Hae In and Jung So Min starrer upcoming rom-com Love Next Door confirms OTT release; here's where you can watch it

Jung Hae In, the famous South Korean actor is finally returning with a new romantic comedy K-drama Love Next Door. In new developments, Love Next Door has been confirmed to have an OTT premiere as well, allowing fans to indulge in the drama through it.

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s upcoming highly anticipated romantic comedy Love Next Door is set to premiere on Netflix as well. The K-drama will be available for streaming on the OTT giant from August 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, Love Next Door follows the story of a woman who wants to change her life and returns to her hometown where she once again meets her mom’s friend’s son who knows everything about her shameful childhood past.

Love Next Door stars Jung Hae In who will portray Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min will play Bae Seok Ryu. Choi Seung Hyo is Bae Seok Ryu’s mother’s friend’s son, he is one of the famous young architects who is the CEO of his company The Architecture Atelier In.

He is handsome and charming and everyone is captivated by his personality.

Bae Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo have a childhood that they want to erase. Bae Seok Ryu whose childhood nickname is Bae Sorghum has grown to become a product manager at a reputed company called God’s Workplace. But she suffers from a sudden mental breakdown one day which pushes him to come to her hometown to reboot her life.

Love Next Door will follow the story of Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu who will find meaning in life and love just next door.

Know more about Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In is one of the top South Korean actors who is noted for his varied roles across movies and K-dramas.

He will be soon seen leading the action thriller I, The Executioner alongside Hwang Jung Min.

Meanwhile, he is noted for K-dramas D.P., Snowdrop, While You Were Sleeping, One Spring Night, Something in The Rain, and A Piece of Your Mind.

