Connection starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do to broadcast final episode as a '100-minute special'

Connection is an ongoing thriller drama which is all geared up for its finale this weekend. The Jeon Mi Do and Ji Sung starrer has been garnering a lot of attention. The drama also boasts of high viewership ratings and has been consistently becoming the most watched minisires on Fridays and Saturdays. Keeping the popularity in mind, the finale has been confirmed to get an extended cut.

Connection finale featuring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do to get longer runtime

On July 2 it was confirmed that Connection's finale episode will be a special one. The 14th episode which is scheduled to air this Saturday, which is July 6, will be an extended cut with a runtime of 100 minutes. This will help the drama wrap up the story neatly and give it a proper and satisfying conclusion. TThe production team promised a power packed finale, which will consist unresolved conflicts and hidden mysteries.

More about Connection

Connection premiered on May 24 on SBS. Ji Sung, Jeon Mi Do, Kwon Yool and Kim Kyung Nam take on the main roles in the drama. The drama consists of 14 episodes in total and airs every Friday and Saturday.

It tells the story of detective Jang Jae Kyung who is kidnapped and forced to consume drugs. After his old high school friend passes away mysteriously, he teams up with an old school friend, who reunites after 20 years to solve the case.

The project has been directed by Kim Moon Kyo who also worked on Trolley. Lee Hyun, who is also known for Diary of a Prosecutor has written the script.

Ji Sung is known for his roles in Doctor John and Kill Me, Heal Me. Jeon Mi Do is a musical actor who impressed in the hit drama Hospital Playlist.

