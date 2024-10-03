'Continue to support': LOCO bids farewell to AOMG after 11 years; releases new single SEE YOU as homage to team

On October 3, AOMG took to their social media handle to officially announce the conclusion of LOCO’s exclusive contract with the label, marking the end of an era for both the artist and the company. Since 2013, LOCO has been an integral part of AOMG's rise, contributing significantly to its identity and success. In a heartfelt message shared through the label, AOMG expressed gratitude, stating, "We sincerely thank LOCO, who has made AOMG shine for a long time, and all the fans who have shown him much love and support. AOMG will continue to support LOCO as he embarks on new challenges and activities."

Simultaneously, LOCO celebrated his departure with the release of his new single SEE YOU, available on various streaming platforms since 6 p.m. KST. Taking to Instagram, he shared his reflections: “Today marks my departure from AOMG, where I’ve spent the past 10 years.” His words carried a weight of nostalgia, as he acknowledged the profound influence AOMG had on his artistic journey.

Watch the music video for SEE YOU here;

"AOMG has always been a company that closely listened to its artists and supported them in realizing their visions," he wrote, expressing gratitude for the opportunities he received that allowed him to pursue the music he loved. "Thanks to them, I was able to take on new challenges." LOCO poured his emotions into SEE YOU, which he described as an effort to encapsulate a decade's worth of memories. He felt that a simple farewell wouldn’t suffice, leading him to create a track that could beautifully commemorate his time with the label. "Hearing the completed song makes me feel even more emotional," he admitted.

Despite his departure, LOCO urged fans to continue supporting AOMG, emphasizing the importance of community in his journey. He added, "Please continue to support AOMG, and I hope you look forward to my future activities." This announcement comes amid a wave of changes at AOMG, with several notable artists, including GRAY, Woo Won Jae, and Lee Hi, also parting ways with the label earlier this year. As Loco steps into this new chapter, fans are left eager to see where his artistic journey will take him next.

