BTS' Jimin launches Smeraldo Garden Marching Band dance challenge; fans laud for using sign language

BTS member Jimin has sparked excitement among fans with the launch of a new dance challenge for his latest release, Smeraldo Band Marching Band. What has particularly caught fans’ attention is Jimin's incorporation of sign language into the challenge, earning praise for his inclusive approach and creativity.

BTS’ Jimin announces Smeraldo Garden Marching Band dance challenge

Take a look at Jimin’s Smeraldo Band Marching Band dance challenge here;

BTS fans, known as ARMYs, enthusiastically embraced the challenge, showcasing their dance moves while incorporating elements of sign language, adding a unique twist to the trend. The dance challenge not only sparked joy among ARMY worldwide but also highlighted Jimin's ongoing commitment to connecting with fans in meaningful ways amid his ongoing military service.

Meanwhile, Jimin released a vibrant and fun-filled Smeraldo Garden Marching Band music video featuring LOCO on June 27. The song comes as a pre-release single for Jimin’s upcoming second solo album, MUSE.

More details about Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE

BTS' Jimin is set to capture fans' hearts once again with the release of his highly anticipated second solo album, MUSE. Following the success of his debut solo album, FACE, Jimin's new project promises a deeper dive into his artistic growth and personal inspirations.

The excitement for MUSE began with the release of a teaser clip, La Lettra, hinting at the profound musical journey ahead. The album consists of seven tracks, each showcasing Jimin's versatility and depth as an artist. Among these is Closer Than This, a heartfelt dedication to ARMYs, which he released in December 2023 before his enlistment, resonating deeply with fans.

MUSE is slated for release on July 19, accompanied by a highly anticipated music video for the title track Who. Adding to the album's appeal, the fourth track, Slow Dance features a collaboration with American singer and actress Sofia Carson, known for her role in Netflix's Purple Hearts. This collaboration promises a rich blend of styles and emotions, highlighting Jimin's ability to cross musical boundaries.

Other notable tracks on the album include Intro: Rebirth, Interlude: Showtime, and Be Mine, each offering a unique glimpse into Jimin's musical evolution. With its emotive melodies and introspective lyrics, MUSE is set to showcase Jimin's continued growth as a solo artist and solidify his place in the global music scene. Fans eagerly await the release, anticipating another record-breaking and soul-stirring collection from the beloved BTS member.

