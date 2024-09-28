NCT DREAM, P1Harmony, Wonho, to join Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, and more at 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball; Details

This holiday season is about to get a K-Pop twist! NCT DREAM, P1Harmony, and Wonho are confirmed to join the star-studded lineup at the 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, presented by Capital One. Fans of the genre can look forward to an unforgettable series of performances alongside global pop sensations such as Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Katy Perry, Madison Beer, Tate McRae, The Kid Laroi, Gracie Abrams, KESHA, and more.

Kicking off their Jingle Ball appearances, NCT DREAM will hit the stage in Chicago on December 9, followed by Detroit on December 10, and wrapping up in New York on December 13. Wonho, fresh off his recent military discharge, is set to perform in Dallas/Fort Worth on December 3 and will join NCT DREAM in both Chicago and Detroit. Meanwhile, P1Harmony will be making their mark in Washington D.C., on December 17, ensuring fans have ample opportunities to catch their favorite artists live.

Adding to the excitement, the rookie girl group KATSEYE, a collaboration between HYBE Labels and Geffen Records, will also make their debut at the Jingle Ball in Dallas/Fort Worth on December 3 and Boston on December 15. The diverse lineup shows the merging of K-pop with mainstream American pop, creating a vibrant holiday spectacle for fans of all ages.

Tickets for this much-anticipated event go on sale to Capital One cardholders starting October 1 at 10 AM local time, with general ticket sales opening on October 4 at noon local time. Fans can snag their tickets at iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall, ensuring they don't miss out on the chance to experience these electrifying performances live.

NCT DREAM, the third sub-unit of the popular boy band NCT, has garnered significant acclaim since their debut in 2016. Their latest EP, Dream()scape, released in March 2024, features the catchy single Smoothie, showing their youthful energy and musical versatility. P1Harmony continues to gain traction with their unique sound, recently releasing their seventh EP, Sad Song, on September 20. As for Wonho, who previously thrilled audiences as a member of Monsta X, his solo career has been soaring since his debut in 2020.

Get ready for a festive celebration filled with music, energy, and unforgettable performances at the 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball!

