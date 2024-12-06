Crash Landing On You’s Hyun Bin set to guest star in drinking show for first time ever with Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup

Hyun Bin, the popular South Korean actor, is all set to make his comeback in variety shows and will be appearing in a drinking show for the first time in his career. The actor has been confirmed to appear in Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup, which has kept fans eager for more personal glimpses of the star. However, the actor returns to the spotlight to promote his upcoming movie, Harbin.

On December 6, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Hyun Bin will be guest starring on the popular show Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup. Hosted by Shin Dong Yup, the actor will be talking about his new movie Harbin, and fellow cast members Park Jung Min, Jeon Yeo Been, and Park Hoon will also join. Directed and written by Woo Min Ho, the film is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Moreover, Hyun Bin’s agency, VAST Entertainment, confirmed that the actor will guest star on You Quiz On The Block. This marks the actor’s first talk show appearance in 13 years, since his guest spot on Taxi in 2011, making it a highly anticipated return to variety television.

Set in 1909 during Japan's colonization of Korea, Harbin follows Ahn Jung Geun, the sole survivor of a bloody battle, as he leads a daring mission to assassinate Itō Hirobumi, a symbol of Japanese oppression. To succeed, Ahn and his comrades must infiltrate Russia, gather resources, and outwit relentless enemies. With escalating risks, relentless pursuit, and the mission on the brink of failure, the film explores the sacrifices made for Korea’s independence and the high cost of freedom.

Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909. The rest of the cast includes Park Jung Min, Jo Woo Jin, Jeon Yeo Been, Yoo Jae Myung, and Lee Dong Wook, among others.

