Dear Hyeri starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook records highest ratings before heading into second half

Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook’s romance drama Deear Hyeri is catching a lot of attention around the world because of its novel storyline and cast. Dear Hyeri has now finally entered the second half of its run while recording the highest rating of its run so far.

On October 9, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed that the last episode of Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook’s ongoing romance comedy and workplace drama Dear Hyeri recorded the highest ratings of its run yet.

It’s 6th episode aired on October 8 concluding the first half of its run, it recorded a nationwide rating of 3.5 percent in South Korea and became the highest ratings recorded by the drama.

Hence, Dear Hyeri headed into the second half of its 12-episode run with the highest ratings of its run so far.

Dear Hyeri follows the story of Joo Eun Ho played by Shin Hye Sun, she is a veteran news anchor who struggles at work and is not respected much by his peers. She develops dissociative identity disorder after her younger sibling goes missing and she goes through a painful breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Jung Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook).

Joo Eun Ho’s other personality is a happier version of herself, who goes by the name Joo Hye Ri, she falls for another announcer Kang Joo Yeon played by Kang Hoon. The drama shows how Joo Eun Ho discovers her true self while accepting both parts of herself and solving her complicated romantic relationships.

Shin Hye Sun is one of the most popular actresses who is widely known for taking on challenging and versatile roles across various genres on the small and big screen. The actress began her career by debuting with the teen drama School 2013. She started to get recognized after supporting roles in She Was Pretty and Oh My Ghost.

