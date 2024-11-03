Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ V faces complaint for allegedly contacting Min Hee Jin, Squid Game 2 drops trailer, and more

An alleged fan of LE SSERAFIM filed a complaint against BTS’ V after Min Hee Jin revealed that he had met him during his military enlistment. In other news, Squid Game season 2 has dropped an exciting trailer ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere this December.

Alleged LE SSERAFIM fan files complaint against BTS V for meeting with Min Hee Jin

On October 29, Min Hee Jin made a guest appearance on music critic Kim Young Dae’s YouTube channel, where she also talked about the long-going power battle with HYBE. In addition, she revealed that BTS’ V occasionally called her up from his military enlistment.

She described him as ‘cheerful and lovely’, sharing that he was checking up on her during his tough times. After the revelation, netizens’ reactions have been divided and the K-pop idol has been in hot water with the Ministry of Defense.

A netizen shared on an online community that they filed a complaint against the BTS member for contacting Min Hee Jin during his military training, which is a grave violation of military regulations.

HYBE CEO for malicious comments against K-pop idols in leaked report

On October 29, HYBE’s CEO Lee Jae Sang issued an apology letter through the agency’s website. He wrote, “This document was created as part of a process to retrospectively gather various reactions and public opinions on industry trends and issues. Although it was intended to be shared only with a limited number of leaders to understand market and fan sentiments, the content was highly inappropriate.”

He also acknowledged that the document contained explicit and provocative expressions directed towards other K-pop idols. Taking full responsibility for the situation, Lee Jae Sang shared his plans of reaching out to other agencies.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon makes comeback after 7 years

After 7 years, G-Dragon has made his highly-anticipated solo comeback. On November 31, he released POWER, a new digital single, which is also the pre-release of his upcoming album.

The song once again captured his loose rap style combined with funky hip-hop beats. Throughout the power-injecting lyrics, he talked about the power of media and what part it plays in his life as a public figure.

The music video for this track achieved 14 million views within just 3 days of its release. G-Dragon is one of the biggest names in K-pop, so the success of his pre-release track promises a lot more from his first solo album in 7 years.

Squid Game season 2 drops exciting trailer ahead of premiere

On November 1, Netflix has unveiled the main trailer for Squid Game season 2. The trailer featured all the lead casts of the upcoming season including Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Park Sung Hoon, Seong Gi Hun, BIGBANG’s T.O.P, Im Siwan, Wi Ha Joon, and more. The gripping trailer gave a small sneak peek into what is awaiting the players in season 2, as they get caught up between money, greed, life, and deadly games.

Min Hee Jin’s injunction appeal for reappointment as ADOR CEO rejected by court

In other news, on October 28, the 50th Civil Agreement Division of the Seoul Central District Court (Presiding Judge Kim Sang Hoon) dismissed Min Hee Jin’s injunction for reappointment as ADOR’s CEO.

The decision was taken through a legal procedure where the court closes a case without one’s judgment as the request does not match the legal requirements. In Min Hee Jin’s case, the court seems to be siding with HYBE. After this, Min Hee Jin will continue to serve as the internal director at ADOR for the next 3 years. She will be overseeing NewJeans’ production.

