Why did Song Hye Kyo go for non-melo romance role after The Glory? Actress reveals reason for taking up Dark Nuns

Song Hye Kyo, the leading top South Korean actress who captivated audiences worldwide with her breathtaking performance in the hit revenge thriller K-drama The Glory, recently sat down to talk about her upcoming project. Song Hye Kyo’s next project is Dark Nuns, the upcoming occult film, as she did not want to return to the melo-romance genre.

On August 14, 2024, Song Hye Kyo’s exclusive pictorial and interview with Elle Korea was unveiled. During her interview, Song Hye Kyo went on to reveal why she chose Dark Nuns as her next role after The Glory.

Song Hye Kyo while talking about choosing her next project Dark Nuns, the upcoming occult film which is a spin-off of Kang Dong Won’s movie The Priests, said that she is not a fan of the occult or horror genre herself, but as her mother is a fan of the genre, she is not novel to it and has been in touch with it since her childhood.

Song Hye Kyo pointed out that she did not want to “return to a melodrama or romance” genre after leading the hit revenge thriller series The Glory. The actress at that time tumbled upon the chance to star in the occult spin-off, Dark Nuns.

Song Hye Kyo sharing about her Dark Nuns shooting experience said that when she saw herself on the screen “fighting for someone” she thought to herself “There’s a face that I like”. The actress said Dark Nuns was a new experience and she had high expectations for herself- like if she aced this challenge, she would discover a new version of herself.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is one of the leading South Korean actresses who is known for giving moving performances across movies and K-dramas. She marked her acting debut with a small modeling role and a small role in the TV series First Love.

Song Hye Kyo rose to fame with her role in her first leading role in Autumn in My Heart in 2000. She had her film debut with My Girl and I in 2005.

Her most notable K-dramas include That Winter, The Wind Blows, Full House, Descendants of the Sun, Now, We Are Breaking Up, Encounter, and The Glory.

