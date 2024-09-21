Dear Hyeri highlight video teases Lee Jin Wook, Shin Hye Sun, and Kang Hoon's intertwined fates: WATCH

The upcoming healing romance drama Dear Hyeri has dropped a new five-minute highlight video, giving viewers a glimpse into the tangled lives of its central characters, played by Lee Jin Uk, Shin Hae Sun, and Kang Hoon.

The newly released video opens with an emotional breakup scene between Joo Eun Ho (Shin Hye Sun) and her longtime boyfriend, Jung Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook). As Jung Hyun Oh tenderly says, "Joo Eun Ho, let's end it," the somber moment sets the stage for the complex relationships to unfold. Meanwhile, Joo Eun Ho, a veteran news announcer, appears composed on the outside, but underneath her professional facade, she's grappling with the aftermath of her sibling's disappearance and her painful breakup.

As the video proceeds, viewers are introduced to Joo Hye Ri, Joo Eun Ho's alternate personality. In stark contrast to Joo Eun Ho's reserved demeanor, Joo Hye Ri is eccentric and playful and works as a parking lot attendant. Her carefree attitude and quirky way of speaking hint at her struggles with dissociative identity disorder, a condition triggered by past trauma.

Adding to the drama is Kang Joo Yeon (Kang Hoon), an announcer who falls head over heels for Joo Hye Ri at first sight. The tension builds as Joo Hye Ri begins to develop feelings for Kang Joo Yeon, creating a love triangle filled with emotional twists and turns.

The video further teases the escalating tension between the characters. Jung Hyun Oh unexpectedly encounters Joo Hye Ri, unaware of her identity as Joo Eun Ho's alternate personality. Meanwhile, Kang Joo Yeon crosses paths with Joo Eun Ho, unaware of her connection to Joo Hye Ri. As the trio finds themselves in an awkward encounter in the company lobby, their intertwined fates leave viewers wondering how these relationships will evolve.

Dear Hyeri promises to deliver a heartfelt narrative of healing and love, with Shin Hye Sun taking on the dual roles of Joo Eun Ho and Joo Hye Ri, balancing both vulnerability and eccentricity. The drama is set to premiere on September 23 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available for streaming on Viki.

